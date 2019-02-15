OPP – United We Roll Truck Convoy may cause delays

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays in the coming days. A convoy of transport trucks calling their event the “United We Roll Truck Convoy” is expected to travel through the province beginning Feb. 16 with a destination of Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2019.

Protest activities may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic on area highways and arterial roads. The OPP is working with those involved to minimize the impact on the traveling public and to ensure order and public safety.

The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.

Motorists should check in advance for road advisory information and monitor local media and OPP social media for the latest updates. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.