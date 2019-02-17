“Come Out to Cheer!” – United We Roll Convoy on Sunday, February 17 – UPDATED 7:53

Feb 17, 2019 @ 07:53 – The United We Roll Convoy left Thunder Bay (Valhalla Inn) at 7:30 this morning. They were planning a fuel stop for everyone at the Flying J (just east of Thunder Bay). Unfortunately, there is no official time of their passing by Wawa. The support that was shown by Northern Ontario residents is sure to slow them down again today. The live video this morning of their departure said that they were expecting to be in Sault Ste. Marie tonight – so they are recognizing the potential for delays.

There are several Wawa residents who are helping to prepare food and beverages for the convoy. Ann-Celine McKinnon has made some delicious cupcakes, and JP Dumont and his wife have arranged pizza, sandwiches, water, and Tim’s coffee. The pizza is donated in part by All Homemade Catering.

Wawa-news will update as they get closer.

In Wawa, the two best places to watch them go by would be along the Goose Monument, and along Pinewood Drive. If you are headed out to watch, carpool, and be safe.

Feb 16, 2019 @ 15:06 – The support shown by Northern Ontario communities along Highway 17 as the United We Roll Convoy has slowed them down.

Jason Corbeil explained via the official facebook page “Good afternoon champs! Little update, the trip has been a little overwhelming and emotional or everyone. The town of Dryden actually stopped the convoy, the amount of support that was unreal. Sounds like the next town they roll through, Upsula, the whole town is looking to put their curling event on hold to show their support.

Plans have changed a bit, the support everyone in Ontario is showing can’t be ignored, won’t be, and it’s slowed things down a bit. We’ve all decided it would be smarter, safer to stop in Thunder Bay for the night, and push on forward to Sault Ste. Marie tomorrow. Will allow for more time tomorrow on the road.”

Details are still not available for their driving by Wawa, but a good guess would put them going past the Wawa Goose/Pinewood Drive about noon on Sunday.

If you would like to go out and cheer them on… Show them support from the Goose Hill, and along Pinewood Drive. There is very limited parking in the airport parking lot, and watch as you cross the road to the Goose. Carpooling is a great idea! Pinewood Drive would offer a better opportunity as there is lots of parking, and people can line Pinewood Drive (not the highway).

If you choose to go out and offer your support, please be safe, and exercise caution.

Wawa-news will continue to update as travel plans are known.