United We Roll! Uniting Canada as they go!

There are many that have crossed our country in efforts to fundraise, draw attention to a particular cause, and there have been many ways that have been used from walking, running, horseback, unicycling, farm tractor and combine.

Today a truck convoy has left Red Deer, Alta., on a four-day trek to Ottawa to take a message to politicians on Parliament Hill. Organizer Glen Carritt says “We are a dedicated group that are organizing a rally from Red Deer, Alberta. This is a convoy traveling from all across Canada and uniting in Ottawa. The purpose is to show our concern to the current government that we oppose bill C48 and C69. We are in favour of pipelines to move our products in the oil and gas sector to the rest of Canada as well as the rest of the world. We are apposed to the current format of the carbon tax as well as the UN impact on Canadian borders.”

Jason Corbeil, a former Wawaite who now resides in Red Deer is part of the team organizing this event, which saw 158 vehicles leave Red Deer this morning and collect vehicles along the way to Ottawa. Jason expects that there could be 400 trucks, and an untold amount of people by the time they are in Ottawa.

The United We Roll is expected to reach the Manitoba/Ontario border at 5:15 p.m. Friday night. They will overnight in Kenora, and travel along Highway 17 – Thunder Bay at 1 p.m., Wawa at 6:30 p.m. and overnight in the Soo. Sunday they will continue along 14 reaching Sudbury at 12:30, Arnprior at 6 p.m.

Monday, February 18th is “a day of grace,” in case weather causes delays. Activities in Ottawa are expected to commence Feb. 19 with a convoy to Parliament Hill in the morning.

A GoFundMe has been setup if you wish to support this effort.