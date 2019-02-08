Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Royal Canadian Legion

Legion Members Brenda Oullette, Barb Leschishin, Pat Harron and Keith Killins present a cheque to LDHC Foundation Board Members.

 

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command Branches and Ladies Auxiliaries’ Charitable Foundation for their donation of $5,000. These funds will be used to support the Digital Radiography Upgrade for the x-ray department.

 

This donation adds to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429’s long history of supporting health care in the local community. Since 2001 the Royal Canadian Legion has donated over $76 000to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Many thanks are extended to the Legion Branch 429 for their continued, strong commitment to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

 

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

 

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

