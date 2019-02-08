The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Royal Canadian Legion

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Command Branches and Ladies Auxiliaries’ Charitable Foundation for their donation of $5,000. These funds will be used to support the Digital Radiography Upgrade for the x-ray department.

This donation adds to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429’s long history of supporting health care in the local community. Since 2001 the Royal Canadian Legion has donated over $76 000to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Many thanks are extended to the Legion Branch 429 for their continued, strong commitment to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.