Marathon OPP charge Male with Impaired during RIDE Check

On February 3, 2019 at approximately 1:15 a.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment conducted a RIDE on the Pic Mobert Road.

A Dodge Caravan entered the RIDE and the male driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver failed on the road side approved screening device and was placed under arrest for impaired operation of a conveyance. He was transported to the Marathon OPP detachment where he supplied two breath samples to a qualified OPP Breath Technician confirming his impairment by alcohol.

As a result, the 38 year old male, David McWATCH of Pic Mobert First Nation Reserve, ON was arrested and charged with, Operating a conveyance while impaired with over 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100ml of Blood contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) 320.14(1)(b), and Adult Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking CC 145(5.1) X 2.

The male was released on a Promise to Appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on Feb 21, 2019 to answer to the charge.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.