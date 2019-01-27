Extreme Cold again today

4:51 AM EST Sunday 27 January 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

And most of Northern Ontario as shown in red in the graphic at the right.

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.

Extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 50 are expected across much of Northern Ontario this morning and again tonight.

This arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region through the weekend and into early next week, bringing a prolonged period of extremely cold wind chills.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.