MCKAY, Craig Thunder Cloud

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on January 11, 2019. At the age of 52. Son of the late Edna McKay and late Harold McKay (Cathy). Father of Eliza, Justin, Keisha, Tulip, Freesha, Lilli, and two young daughters. Grandfather of Naturel, Amara, Zalia, Tanaya-Jane, Taylynn, Teirah-Joy and Treyton McKay. Loving brother of Shelly, Jodi Dixon, Leeann and John McKay. Nieces and nephews Amber, Sara, Chad and Casey McKay and other nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many family and friends.

Well known for his painting, leatherwork, woodcarving, entrepreneurship and his membership to White Frost Sobriety Drum. He will miss his pool buddies and will continue practising, and is now able to hunt and fish anytime.

Craig had 33 years of sobriety and lived his life in the traditional ways.

Friends and Family are invited to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E., Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) on Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 1-3 pm and traditional drum ceremony to take place at 3 pm.

Memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.