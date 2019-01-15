SE OPP White River – Suspend ed Driver caught Stunt Driving

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting stationary radar on Highway 17 in White River Township, Ontario. Officers observed an eastbound motor vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Wenhao WANG, 21 years of age from North York, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Speeding by more than 50 or more km/hr, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA.

The vehicle was subsequently towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on February 20, 2019.