Passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at the age of 28 years. Beloved son of Jean Meloche and Monique Kryszewski. A loving big brother of Stéphanie (Olivier). Dear grandson of Stéphanie Kryszewski (late Joseph) and the late Claire and Léo Meloche. Jean-François will be remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jean-François will be sadly missed by his four-legged companion Kai.

Friends may visit at the St. Monica’s Church on Saturday, January 5th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

An interment will take place in the Spring of 2019 at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., 705-856-7340 www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

Décédé paisiblement chez lui le jeudi 27 décembre 2018 à l’âge de 28 ans. Fils bien-aimé de Jean Meloche et Monique Kryszewski. Frère bien-aimé de Stéphanie (Olivier). Cher petit-fils de Stéphanie Kryszewski (feu Joseph) et de feue Claire et Léo Meloche. Se souviendront de lui ses nombreux oncles et tantes, cousins et cousines et amis. Jean-François manquera beaucoup à son compagnon à quatre pattes, Kai.

Parents et amis peuvent lui rendre hommage à l’église sainte Monique samedi 5 janvier 2019 à partir de 10h et ce jusqu’au moment des funérailles à 11h présidées par l’abbé Michael Asorgoe.

L’enterrement aura lieu au printemps 2019 au Woodland Cemetery.

Des dons commémoratifs à l’endroit de Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation seraient grandement appréciés par la famille.

Les arrangements funéraires ont été confiés à la maison funéraire Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., 705-856-7340, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca