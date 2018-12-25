Winter Storm Watch – Wednesday through Friday

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO

ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 3:42 P.M. EST TUESDAY 25 DECEMBER 2018.

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR:

CITY OF THUNDER BAY

IGNACE – ENGLISH RIVER

FORT FRANCES – RAINY LAKE

ATIKOKAN – UPSALA – QUETICO

SUPERIOR WEST

GULL BAY – BLACK STURGEON LAKE

BEARDMORE – JELLICOE – MACDIARMID

GERALDTON – LONGLAC – CARAMAT

MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE

NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH

WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA.

==DISCUSSION==

A major winter storm will affect the regions Wednesday night through Friday with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow accumulations may be in the 15 to 25-centimetre range. Strong Northeasterly winds with gusts to 60 km/h may reduce visibility at times.

The storm is due to a Colorado Low which will make its way into Northwestern Ontario late Wednesday. The heaviest snow will end late Thursday, however blowing snow may persist through Friday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and a mobile phone.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to Onstorm(at)canada.ca or tweet reports using (hash)onstorm.