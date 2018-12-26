Winter Storm Watch becomes Winter Storm Warning

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO

ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA

AT 5:00 A.M. EST WEDNESDAY 26 DECEMBER 2018.

———————————————————————

CITY OF THUNDER BAY

ATIKOKAN – UPSALA – QUETICO

SUPERIOR WEST

GULL BAY – BLACK STURGEON LAKE

BEARDMORE – JELLICOE – MACDIARMID

GERALDTON – LONGLAC – CARAMAT

MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE

NIPIGON – MARATHON – SUPERIOR NORTH

WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

A significant winter Storm is expected Thursday night into Friday night.

A Colorado low tracking towards the Great Lakes and northeastward across the regions will give heavy snow and blowing snow. Regions from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay may also experience a period of freezing rain or rain Thursday night and through Friday before a cold front sweeps eastward across the regions giving more snow and blowing snow.

Travel may be impacted or become hazardous due to this storm moving across the regions from Thursday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

Cold wind chill values are also expected with the passage of the cold front on Friday or Friday night.

Winter storm watches may be issued for this event and this statement will be updated as new information becomes available.