OPP Continue to Investigate Melanie Ethier’s Disappearance

On the 29th of September 1996, at approximately 2:00 a.m. 15-year-old, Melanie Ethier left a friend’s residence in the Town of New Liskeard, to walk home less than a kilometre away. Melanie has not been seen or heard from since.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. The status of the investigation will remain open until the OPP determine the whereabouts of Melanie or can positively determine what has happened to her.

This case is unique as Melanie seemed to vanish without a trace, however, we still believe someone out there has the information that we are seeking in order to solve this case. We are hopeful that members of the public will continue to contact the OPP with new tips and information that will assist our investigation. No matter what information is provided by the public, I can assure it will be closely examined.

The OPP prides itself on investigative excellence and has a long-standing tradition of conducting thorough and detailed investigations and that is certainly the case with the disappearance of Melanie ETHIER. This case is particularly challenging as it is difficult to find answers to a person’s disappearance when they have literally vanished without a trace. We are confident someone knows something that can assist OPP and we encourage anyone to come forward.

Anyone with any information regarding missing person Melanie ETHIER should immediately contact Detective Sergeant Lisa Laxton at: 705-647-8400 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.