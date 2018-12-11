Council Meeting tonight – December 11

There will be a Regular Council Meeting Agenda Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Council Chambers 6:00 p.m.

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

4.1 Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers

4.2 Corporate Planning / Policy Manual Committee Meeting – Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

6.1 Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)

6.2 Approval of Minutes (resolution)

(a) Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, November 6, 2018

(b) Regular Council Meeting (Inaugural Ceremony), Monday, December 3, 2018

6.3 Approve Deputy Mayor’s Travel – Procedural By-Law Drafting Workshop, Tuesday, November 27, 2018, Sault Ste. Marie (resolution)

6.4 Call for Nominations – 2019 – 2023 ROMA Board of Directors (resolution)

6.5 Scheduling of Meetings – January, 2019 (resolution)

6.6 Amend Resolution RC18192 – Authorize Discharge of Firearms for Predator Control (resolution)

6.7 Approve Waiver of Transit Fees – Wawa Festival of Lights, December 15, 2018 (resolution)

6.8 Receive Heritage Committee Minutes – October 23, 2018 (resolution)

6.9 Approve Support – Northeast Superior Regional Broadband Network (resolution)

6.10 Memo – Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., License to Occupy Agreement Withdrawn (for information)

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)

(a) AP 2018-13: Report for the Month of October, 2018

(b) CS 2018-14: Report for the Month of October, 2018

(c) JM 2018-08: Report for the Month of October, 2018

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Approve Accounts – November 2018 (resolution)

11.2 Appoint Deputy Mayor for 2018-2022 Term of Council (resolution)

11.3 Appoint Member – Algoma District Services Administration Board (resolution)

11.4 Appoint Members of Council to Local Boards & Committees – 2018-2022 (resolution)

11.5 Retail Sales of Cannabis (for discussion)

11.6 Upcoming Conferences for Council Consideration (for discussion)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3154-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 3rd day of December, 2018 and the 11th day of December, 2018.

13.3 By-Law 3155-19 – to enter into a Collaboration Agreement with the Northeast Superior Regional Broadband Network which will focus on building a broadband network in all partnering communities.

13.4 By-Law No. 3156-19 – to enter into an agreement with the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services for funding assistance under the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) Program for the fiscal year 2018/19.

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

14.1 Moving onto “In-Camera Session”

14.2 Personnel Issue (1 Item): Harassment Complaint – personal matters about an individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))

14.3 Legal Issue (2 Items) – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))

(a) Insurance Claim

(b) Land Sale Issues

14.4 Legal Issue (1 Item): Golf Club Agreement – the security of the property of the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (a))

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1 Close of Meeting