Council Meeting Tonight – April 2

Council is holding a regular council meeting tonight in Council Chambers at 6:30 tonight, April 2nd, 2019.
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
3.1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Library Board Meeting – Monday, April 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – April 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, April 29, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 (resolution)
- Receive Police Services Board Minutes – March 1, 2019 (resolution)
- Receive O.P.P. Statistics Report – to March, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Water & Sewer Rebate – 71 Broadway Avenue (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – 2019 National Public Works Week, May 19 – 25, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – Huntington Disease Awareness Month, May 2019 (resolution)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
11.1 Annual Statement of Remuneration and Expenses for Municipal Council and Boards (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3186-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 2nd day of April, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3187-19 – to establish maintenance, management, regulation and control of cemeteries in the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3188-19 – to authorize Civil Marriage Solemnization Service in the Municipality of Wawa.
- By-Law No. 3189-19 – to appoint an Acting Deputy Treasurer for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request – a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3) (a))
- CLOSE OF MEETING
15.1 Close of Meeting
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Council Meeting Tonight – April 2 - April 2, 2019
- Special Council Meeting – April 2 - April 2, 2019
- Tuesday Morning News – April 2 - April 2, 2019