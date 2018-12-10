Someone backed over the Fire Hydrant

Sometime Friday morning, someone backed up and touched the sign warning of a fire hydrant on Pinewood Drive. Looking at the tracks, they repositioned, and backed up… right over the fire hydrant, and hitting the Wawa Garbologist’s garbage bin. Then they left, without reporting the damage at the OPP station which is just down the street. The damage to the garbage bin is extensive, and the damage to the fire hydrant is not known at this time. Municipal staff shut off the water to the hydrant, and thoughts are that the damage will be determined and repaired in the spring.