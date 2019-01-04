Fire South of Wawa on Highway 17 may cause Traffic Delays (UPDATE at 2:45)

Jan 4, 2019 @ 02:45

Ontario511 site is showing that one lane is open at Agawa Pictograph Road.

Jan 3, 2019 @ 22:30

At 10:30 Ontario511 tweeted that the highway was closed. “Update: #Incident #AgawaBay #HWY17 WB at Agawa Rock Rd/Labelle Twp – all lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. #ONHwys”. There has been nothing from the Ontario Provincial Police.

Jan 3, 2019 @ 21:46

Highway 17 south of Wawa at the Agawa Pictographs Road, the westbound lane and shoulder are blocked due to a vehicle fire. The Wawa Fire Department was seen headed south on Highway 17, apparently responding to this incident.

There is spotty freezing rain on Pinewood Drive, and road conditions are messy.

Wawa-news will continue to update as information becomes available.