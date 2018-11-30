Sault College Welcomes the Pan-Northern Mining Research Alliance to Campus

Today, Sault College proudly welcomed the Pan-Northern Mining Research Alliance to campus to showcase its state-of-the-art process automation lab, robotics research lab and instrumentation lab. The tour kicked off the Alliance’s fall meeting taking place today in Sault Ste. Marie, which will see leaders from the participating eleven colleges and universities, government and the mining sector come together in support of the Alliance’s mandate.

The Pan-Northern Mining Research Alliance is a collaborative network between: Sault College, Laurentian University, Lakehead University, Algoma University, Nipissing University, Université de Hearst, Collège Boréal, Cambrian College, Canadore College, Confederation College, and Northern College. The mission of the Alliance is to support research on a global scale and enhance Northern Ontario’s research strengths in mining-related areas for all post-secondary institutions. The Alliance also strives to enhance engagement, support and collaboration through targeted research opportunities and actively seeks government and funding partner investments in support of these research opportunities.

“Sault College is a proud member of the Pan-Northern Mining Research Alliance and we were tremendously excited to be able to highlight our labs to our Northern colleagues,” said Dr. Ron Common, President Sault College. “This collaboration has the potential to significantly and positively impact the mining industry in Northern Ontario. The network of educational institutions complements one another and each brings a wealth of strengths and expertise to help the Alliance reach its goals,” he added.

Moving forward the Alliance will continue to work together to champion government and industry priorities including: partnerships and collaboration, health and safety – worker and community, diversity and leadership – Indigenous participation rates to double, women in mining, immigration inclusion, climate change and the environment, and technology – support for the Canadian Mining Innovation Supercluster.