Ontario Supporting Far North Winter Roads Network

Ontario’s Government for the People is connecting communities and creating opportunities for economic development by investing in the 2018-19 winter roads program.

Today, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford attended the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs’ Assembly in Toronto to announce $5.7 million in funding for 29 First Nations and the Town of Moosonee to build and maintain 3,160 kilometres of temporary winter roads.

“Winter roads provide vital connections to all-season roads, making it easier to bring in essential services and goods like food, medical and construction supplies,” said Minister Rickford.

“The winter roads network also supports the local economy in Far North communities by providing more affordable transportation options for the mining industry.”

Weather permitting, the winter roads network is open from around mid-January until the spring thaw.