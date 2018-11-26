Ontario Supporting Far North Winter Roads Network

Ontario’s Government for the People is connecting communities and creating opportunities for economic development by investing in the 2018-19 winter roads program.
Today, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford attended the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs’ Assembly in Toronto to announce $5.7 million in funding for 29 First Nations and the Town of Moosonee to build and maintain 3,160 kilometres of temporary winter roads.
“Winter roads provide vital connections to all-season roads, making it easier to bring in essential services and goods like food, medical and construction supplies,” said Minister Rickford.
“The winter roads network also supports the local economy in Far North communities by providing more affordable transportation options for the mining industry.”
Weather permitting, the winter roads network is open from around mid-January until the spring thaw.
|Community
|Investment
|Project
|Amimakee Wa Zhing #37 (Northwest Angle #37)
|$74,451
|Winter road from Windigo Island to Kenora
|Bearskin Lake
|$160,643
|Winter road running north-easterly from Muskrat Dam to the community
|Cat Lake
|$266,728
|Winter road running from Pickle Lake to the community
|Deer Lake
|$133,364
|Winter road running west from North Spirit Lake
|Eabametoong (Fort Hope)
|$166,705
|Winter road from the community to Kabina Staging Grounds
|Fort Severn
|$354,627
|Winter road from the community to the Ontario border near Shamattawa, Manitoba
|Kasabonika Lake
|$239,486
|Winter road from the community to Wawakapewin
|Keewaywin
|$183,375
|Winter road from the community to the eastern shore of Weagamow Lake
|Kimesskanamenow LP
|$566,608
|Winter road from Moosonee to Attawapiskat via Fort Albany and Kashechewan
|Kingfisher Lake
|$279,760
|Winter road from Kingfisher Lake to North Road Junction (Hwy 599)
|Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI)
|$184,891
|Winter road from the community to connect to Kingfisher Lake
|Marten Falls
|$212,170
|Winter road from the community to Nakina
|Moose Cree
|$378,804
|Winter road connecting Otter Rapids to Moose Factory and from Moose Factory to Moosonee
|Town of Moosonee
|$22,649
|Two ramps required for the winter road to Moose Factory
|Muskrat Dam
|$160,680
|Winter road from the community to Weagamow Lake
|Neskantaga
|$339,900
|Winter road from Pickle Lake North Road to Neskantaga
|Nibinamik
|$156,096
|Winter road from the community to Common Road
|North Caribou Lake
|$122,701
|Winter road from Windigo Lake to the community and from the community to the west shore of Weagamow Lake
|North Spirit Lake
|$236,900
|Winter road from the community to the all-season Nungessor Road
|Northwest Angle #33
|$18,730
|Winter road from the community to Northwest Angle #37
|Pikangikum
|$50,011
|Winter road from the community to the all-season Nungessor Road
|Poplar Hill
|$74,259
|Winter road from the community to Pikangikum
|Sachigo Lake
|$106,085
|Winter road running north-easterly from Muskrat Dam to the community
|Sandy Lake
|$166,705
|Winter road connecting with the Deer Lake Winter Road System and connecting to Keewaywin Road
|Temagami
|$18,186
|Winter road from Temagami Access Road to Bear Island
|Wapekeka
|$48,496
|Winter road from the community to Big Trout Lake Connection
|Wawakapewin
|$37,080
|Winter road from the community to Highway 599
|Webequie
|$166,70
|Winter road from the community to the Nibinamik-Webequie junction
|Weenusk
|$303,100
|Winter road from the community to Fort Severn
|Wunnumin Lake
|$90,930
|Winter road from the Assine Lake turn-off to Wunnumin Lake