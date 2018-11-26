Breaking News

Ontario Supporting Far North Winter Roads Network

Ontario’s Government for the People is connecting communities and creating opportunities for economic development by investing in the 2018-19 winter roads program.

Today, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford attended the Chiefs of Ontario Special Chiefs’ Assembly in Toronto to announce $5.7 million in funding for 29 First Nations and the Town of Moosonee to build and maintain 3,160 kilometres of temporary winter roads.

“Winter roads provide vital connections to all-season roads, making it easier to bring in essential services and goods like food, medical and construction supplies,” said Minister Rickford.

“The winter roads network also supports the local economy in Far North communities by providing more affordable transportation options for the mining industry.”

Weather permitting, the winter roads network is open from around mid-January until the spring thaw.

 

Community Investment Project
Amimakee Wa Zhing #37 (Northwest Angle #37) $74,451 Winter road from Windigo Island to Kenora
Bearskin Lake $160,643 Winter road running north-easterly from Muskrat Dam to the community
Cat Lake $266,728 Winter road running from Pickle Lake to the community
Deer Lake $133,364 Winter road running west from North Spirit Lake
Eabametoong (Fort Hope) $166,705 Winter road from the community to Kabina Staging Grounds
Fort Severn $354,627 Winter road from the community to the Ontario border near Shamattawa, Manitoba
Kasabonika Lake $239,486 Winter road from the community to Wawakapewin
Keewaywin $183,375 Winter road from the community to the eastern shore of Weagamow Lake
Kimesskanamenow LP $566,608 Winter road from Moosonee to Attawapiskat via Fort Albany and Kashechewan
Kingfisher Lake $279,760 Winter road from Kingfisher Lake to North Road Junction (Hwy 599)
Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) $184,891 Winter road from the community to connect to Kingfisher Lake
Marten Falls $212,170 Winter road from the community to Nakina
Moose Cree $378,804 Winter road connecting Otter Rapids to Moose Factory and from Moose Factory to Moosonee
Town of Moosonee $22,649 Two ramps required for the winter road to Moose Factory
Muskrat Dam $160,680 Winter road from the community to Weagamow Lake
Neskantaga $339,900 Winter road from Pickle Lake North Road to Neskantaga
Nibinamik $156,096 Winter road from the community to Common Road
North Caribou Lake $122,701 Winter road from Windigo Lake to the community and from the community to the west shore of Weagamow Lake
North Spirit Lake $236,900 Winter road from the community to the all-season Nungessor Road
Northwest Angle #33 $18,730 Winter road from the community to Northwest Angle #37
Pikangikum $50,011 Winter road from the community to the all-season Nungessor Road
Poplar Hill $74,259 Winter road from the community to Pikangikum
Sachigo Lake $106,085 Winter road running north-easterly from Muskrat Dam to the community
Sandy Lake $166,705 Winter road connecting with the Deer Lake Winter Road System and connecting to Keewaywin Road
Temagami $18,186 Winter road from Temagami Access Road to Bear Island
Wapekeka $48,496 Winter road from the community to Big Trout Lake Connection
Wawakapewin $37,080 Winter road from the community to Highway 599
Webequie $166,70 Winter road from the community to the Nibinamik-Webequie junction
Weenusk $303,100 Winter road from the community to Fort Severn
Wunnumin Lake $90,930 Winter road from the Assine Lake turn-off to Wunnumin Lake

