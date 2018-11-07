Thank You – Haman Family

The family of the late Aline-Langdon Haman would like to send our gratitude and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion.

A sincere thank you to Father Michael Asorgoe, St. Monica’s Church, the Choir, Valerie from Gilmartin Funeral Home, the Legion Ladies, Maryanne Pearson, Heidi McLaren and Judy Moore. To everyone who sent messages, calls, flowers, food and donations in the name of Aline, many thanks to all.

We treasure the many acts of kindness and support.

Bert and family