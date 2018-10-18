LANGDON-HAMAN, Aline

Passed away suddenly at the Sudbury Health Sciences on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of Bert Haman. Loving mother of Larry Langdon (Joanne) and Richard Langdon. Proud grandmother of Stephanie (Andrew) and great-grandmother of Zara. Aline will be fondly remembered by Bert’s children Lise Haman (Tom), Line Begin (Gilles), Anne Haman, Lucie Haman (Albert Brousseau), the late Marc Haman and by Bert’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Miville Cameron, late Ronald Cameron (Jeanne), Roxanne Poirier (Edward), late Denis Cameron, Jean-Guy Cameron (Lucille) and the late Emeric Cameron. Aline will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Monica’s Church at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.