Thank You – Haman Family

The family of the late Bertrand ‘Bert’ Haman wishes to extend with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, kindness and support show to us during the loss of our father.

We are sincerely grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Lady Dunn Hospital for their care and compassion towards our father. We also extend our sincere thank you to Father Michael Asorgoe, Deacon Peter Chalykoff, St. Monica’s Church, Choir, Andy Stevens for the video presentation, Valerie from Kerry Funeral Home, the Legion Ladies, Maryanne Pearson, Heidi McLaren from Olive Branch, Judy Moore Catering, Therese and Monty MacIntyre from the Beaver Motel and Isabella Imperatori, our singer. The laying of rest for our father was made easier thanks to their tremendous support.

Our father would have extended his warm smile to everyone who sent cards, flowers, food and donations in his name. We thank you, each and every one of you for your tremendous acts of kindness and support.

Lise, Line, Anne, and Lucie