From the Branch – October 31

Remembrance Day is now only 10 days away, and so there is not that much time to distribute poppies. So get a box and find a good spot.

Remembrance Day Schedules:

Sunday, November 3 10:00 a.m. Morning church service St Paul’s Anglican Church 11:30 a.m. Meet at Branch to take Bus to Hawk Junction 12:00 Noon Remembrance Day Parade – Hawk Junction Sunday, November 11 10:20 a.m. Gather at Branch for Parade 10:30 a.m. Parade to Cenotaph Service at MHS, and Parade back to Branch for Potluck.

The bus will be available on November 11 for those who are unable to join the parade. If you require pick up at home please call Mary Anne at 705 856 2643

While in a Safari Park 6-year-old Mary asked “Dad why do the guards have guns?

So Dad said “Just in case some idiot gets out of his car!

All scared Mary said “ But dad that is no reason to shoot someone!!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.