MAILLOUX, Raymond “Ray”

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband Claudette. Loving father of Richard (Debbie), Jacqueline “Jackie” (Roungano), Marilyn (Barry), Conrad (Chantal) and Denis. Proud grandpa of Justin, Shawn, Jessica, Andy, Melinda, Jeffery, Derik, Sandy, Jessica, Tessa, Aiden Alexie. Great-grandfather of Damien, Charlie Jo, Lyric, Brantley and the late Liza. Son of the late Adrienne and Ulric Mailloux. Dear brother of late Jean-Paul (late Marthe), René (Louiselle), Marius (Murielle), late Gilles and the late Aurele. Ray will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

The family cannot thank everyone at the Lady Dunn Health Centre enough for their care and compassion that was given to Ray and to his family.

A funeral mass will take place at St. Monica’s Church on Thursday October 18, 2018 with Rev. Joseph Nsiah officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.