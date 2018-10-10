Wednesday Morning News – October 10

Weather – Rain at times heavy. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Rain at times heavy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature rising to 10 by morning.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect.Wind northeast 35 knots increasing to northeast 40 this morning then diminishing to east 30 early this evening. Wind diminishing to southwest 25 Thursday morning then veering to northwest 25 near noon Thursday. Wind increasing to northwest 30 Thursday evening. Waves 2 metres building to 3 early this morning then subsiding to 2 Thursday morning. Rain with a risk of thunderstorms this morning changing to showers Thursday morning. Fog patches forming early this evening and dissipating Thursday morning.

News Tidbits – The rain continues to fall, accumulating nearly 40mm in the past 24 hours. Be aware of water on roadways and soft shoulders.