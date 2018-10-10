Rainfall Warning Continues – another 10-30mm possible

9:29 PM EDT Wednesday 10 October 2018

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Rain at times heavy this evening.

Between 50 and 85 mm of rainfall has been reported since last night over areas east of Lake Superior. Additional rainfall amounts of 10 to 30 millimetres are possible.

The heaviest rainfall should taper off to showers later tonight.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.