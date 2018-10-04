Thursday Morning News – October 4

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Marine Weather – Gale warning in effect.

Wind northwest 45 knots diminishing to northwest 35 early this morning and to northwest 30 late this morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 20 this afternoon and to northwest 15 this evening. Wind diminishing to light near midnight then becoming east 10 Friday morning. Wind increasing to southeast 20 Friday afternoon. Gale warning in effect.

Wind northwest 45 knots diminishing to northwest 35 early this morning and to northwest 30 late this morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 20 this afternoon and to northwest 15 this evening. Wind diminishing to light near midnight then becoming east 10 Friday morning. Wind increasing to southeast 20 Friday afternoon.

News Tidbits – It appears that Wawa has escaped most of the brunt of the storm. Algoma Power is reporting outages in the Goulais River area. HydroOne is showing a number of outages in northern Ontario on their outages map. The Sault PUC is reporting that more than 2,000 customers are without power at this time.

If you are headed to the Sault or Sudbury, be aware that there are multiple reports of trees and debris on Highway 556 (and then probably the Ranger Lake Road), and Hwy 129. Winds nearing 60mph were recorded in SSM, Mi and in the near area. The Sault, ON airport is reporting gusts to 85kmp has reported a gust of 91kmp at 4 a.m.

Wawaweather.net recorded the largest gust in the past 24 hours at 55.5 km/h recorded at 9:28 last night.