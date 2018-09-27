Thursday Morning News – September 27

Sep 27, 2018 @ 07:55

Weather – Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 1 or low. Tonight, a few showers ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low plus 4.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 20 knots veering to southwest 20 early this morning then to northwest 20 Friday morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 15 Friday afternoon. Waves one metre. Periods of rain today and tonight. Showers beginning Friday evening.

Today is the Legion Ladies Luncheon and tonight is the 20th Annual Take Back the Night Event.