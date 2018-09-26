Wednesday Morning News – September 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Periods of rain beginning before morning. Low plus 4.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind northwest 20 knots diminishing to northwest 15 early this morning then backing to southwest 15 early this evening. Wind backing to south 15 overnight then increasing to southwest 25 Thursday morning. Wind diminishing to south 15 Thursday afternoon and to variable 10 Thursday evening. Waves one metre building to 2 to 3 Thursday morning then subsiding to one half to one metre Thursday evening. Rain ending this afternoon. Showers this evening. Rain beginning overnight.

News Tidbits – If you head to Sault, Michigan be aware that the toll has increased to $4.50CDN on October 1st.

The OPP is hosting a CyberCrime workshop today at the MMCC. It should be interesting for everyone to learn about cybercrime trends, and security practices.