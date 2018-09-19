Between the Covers – September 19

The Wawa Public Library will be hosting Coffee Break for Alzheimer’s from September 17th– September 21st, 2018. All coffee sales this week will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society and there will be treats available throughout the week! Coffee is only $1.00 each. Anyone who makes a donation of $5.00 or more will have their name entered into a draw for a book prize pack. The draw will be made during Library Week in October. Come into the library and support the Alzheimer’s Society. We will begin taking donations on September the 10th, 2018.

Library Week will be held from October 14th– the 20th! Stay tuned for Library Week activities!

Computers lessons for beginners: We will be offering a beginner computer class starting Friday, September 28th. Jamie Kirk is volunteering her time and knowledge to the Wawa Public Library and will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in learning basic computer skills and Internet safety. Please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to register.

New Books- Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “Give Me Your Hand” by Megan Abbott, “Turbulence” by Stuart Woods, “The Ruin” by Dervla McTiernan and “Three Days Missing” by Kimberly Belle.

Staff Picks for the Month of September are “”Just One Look” by Harlan Coben, “I See You” by Clare MacKintosh, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness and this week’s feature is “No Great Mischief” by Alistair MacLeod (from book jacket) Alistair MacLeod musters all of the skill and grace that have won him an international following to give us No Great Mischief, the story of a fiercely loyal family and the tradition that drives it.

Generations after their forebears went into exile, the MacDonalds still face seemingly unmitigated hardships and cruelties of life. Alexander, orphaned as a child by a horrific tragedy, has nevertheless gained some success in the world. Even his older brother, Calum, a nearly destitute alcoholic living on Toronto’s skid row, has been scarred by another tragedy. But, like all his clansman, Alexander is sustained by a family history that seems to run through his veins. And through these lovingly recounted stories-wildly comic or heartbreakingly tragic-we discover the hope against hope upon which every family must sometimes rely.

