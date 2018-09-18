Online Training Coming Soon for Ontario Snowmobilers

Sep 18, 2018 @ 08:09

Snowmobile safety and licensing courses have historically been taught in-class – soon they will be available as an online training course. Snowmobilers have had to travel to other communities to get the courses.

“We recognize that safety is critical and it starts with proper rider training and licensing,” says John Yakabuski, Minister of Transportation. “We also recognize that the delivery of this online service will be an effective way to reach – and teach – new generations of snowmobile riders.”

With the development of the online option, it’s anticipated that safety and licensing training will serve a great number of people in many more areas throughout the province. “My ministry staff stands ready to assist the OFSC in the development of the online program – one that meets the needs of our young riders, who are the future of snowmobiling in our great province,” said Minister Yakabuski.