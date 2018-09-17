September 20, 1935 – September 16, 2018

It is with saddened hearts that Peter G. Onchulenko and Lisa Jane Onchulenko share with friends the passing of their Mom, Nan Onchulenko (McGeagh). Nan will be remembered with many treasured memories by her grandchildren Adrian Cesinaro (Laura), Branden Cesinaro (Kelsey), Brian Onchulenko, Chris Onchulenko and many nieces and nephews.

Nan grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland and moved to Wawa, Ontario where she met her late husband Peter Onchulenko. Nan would not want you to mourn her death, rather remember her fun-loving spirit, love of dancing, doing things her way (like when Peter tried to teach her how to drive a standard) and her zest for life.

As per Nan’s wish, there will be no services, “simply remember me as I was”, bring flowers to those you love and share laughter and memories with a wee drink.

Special thanks to the staff at the FJ Davey Home (Cedar Grove 3rd floor) for the wonderful care you gave mom.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

May the road rise to meet you

May the wind be ever at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

and the rains fall soft upon your fields

May your joys carry you, until we meet again.

Love, Nan.