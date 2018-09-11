Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks John’s Valumart

Post Views: 183

On Friday, August 31st, Lorraine Pihelgas, Foundation Director, accepted a donation from John’s Valumart in the amount of $280.00.

 

John’s Valumart chose to support their local hospital Foundation through the “GIVE A LITTLE, HELP A LOT” program. Customers were asked if they wanted to make a small donation to this special cause.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation extends a huge THANK YOU to John, Sabrina and their staff at John’s Valumart. This donation will help to fund the Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade which is underway at this time.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*