The LDHC Foundation Thanks John’s Valumart

John’s Valumart chose to support their local hospital Foundation through the “GIVE A LITTLE, HELP A LOT” program. Customers were asked if they wanted to make a small donation to this special cause.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation extends a huge THANK YOU to John, Sabrina and their staff at John’s Valumart. This donation will help to fund the Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade which is underway at this time.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.