On the afternoon of September 10, there are 11 active forest fires across the Northeast. All 11 fires are under control or being observed. There were no new fires confirmed today, at the time of this update.

The fire hazard is currently low to moderate in most areas south of Hwy 11, while areas around and to the north of Hwy 11 are experiencing some stronger winds today, causing the forest fire hazard to be relatively higher in most of the Northern parts of our region.

Parry Sound 33

This fire is under control at 11,362 hectares.

To find an updated map of current travel restrictions visit Ontario.ca/forestfire .

Although the fire perimeter remains restricted, waterway and road restrictions were lifted effective 18:00 (6:00pm) on August 15, 2018.

The fire perimeter will remain restricted for quite some time.

Forest fire fighters on the ground continue to action the remaining hot spots in a coordinated and prioritized manner.

For inquiries about French River Provincial Park restrictions: 705-857-1630 ext. 224

For Parry Sound District information, call 1-888-220-7242

Resources From Out of Province

Ontario is receiving support from across Canada to assist with the fire situation, in the form of equipment from the following provinces and territories: Alberta British Columbia Newfoundland and Labrador Northwest Territories Nova Scotia



Travel restrictions in parts of Parry Sound district due to Parry Sound 33 fire.

In order to ensure MNRF and emergency officials are able to continue fire suppression operations in areas affected by large forest fires, travel restrictions remain in place near the Parry Sound 33 forest fire. These restrictions are in place to ensure public safety and the safety of emergency personnel working in the affected areas.

Parry Sound 33 Fire Perimeter

There is no access permitted within the fire perimeter as shown on the Implementation Map unless authorized by travel permit issued by Parry Sound District or Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

For a visual representation of the affected areas please visit Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Fire numbers and online information

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE

To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Follow us on Twitter: @ONForestFires / @ONFeudeforêt

Prepared by Isabelle Chenard