Rock Island Presents – Campbell Woods

Campbell Woods released his debut record, “Oxford Street” in the spring of April 2017. He has been on the road ever since, performing everywhere from Vancouver to Halifax to Nashville to Austin. As a songwriter, he’s been compared to the likes of Townes Van Zandt and John K. Sampson.

Once again Judy will be cooking tasty food. She is planning:

MENU

Baguette
Greek Salad
Red Barn Salad

Smothered Chicken (smothered in caramelized onions and peppers and topped with old cheddar) served over Israeli Couscous
Grilled Seasonal Veggies

Blueberry Pie
Ambrosia
Strawberry Skillet Cake

If you need a Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten free meal, please let Judy know when you are booking.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., ($25/person). Please call 705-856-2939 to reserve your seat.

Campbell will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. You can attend the dinner and concert ($35/person + item for the Wawa Community Food Bank, or concert only ($15 + item for the Wawa Community Food Bank.

