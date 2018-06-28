Thursday Morning News – June 28

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning then sunny. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Marine – Wind variable 10 knots becoming west 10 this morning then increasing to southwest 15 near noon. Wind diminishing to southwest 10 early this evening then becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming south 15 Friday evening. Waves less than one half metre building to one-half metre this afternoon then subsiding to less than one-half metre overnight. Chance of showers this morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Showers beginning Friday afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms.

News Tidbits – The recipe for the Gluten-Free Red Velvet cupcakes has now been added to the Wine Tasting article.

If you are headed down to Bathtub Island to celebrate the end of the school year – be aware that the highway has been posted no parking. I guess that they want the locals who use this ‘hidden’ spot to pay for the day use permit at Katherine’s Cove and park there.