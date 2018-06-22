Wawa is a great place to have children!

Jun 22, 2018 @ 13:01

Residents of Wawa have known for years that Wawa is a great place to bring up children. Apparently, this loon agrees with that sentiment.

Photographer Marcus Grundt caught her with her incredible brood cruising Wawa Lake this morning. This photo was taken with a 600mm lens as to avoid disturbing her. She has an amazing 8 chicks. Loons normally have 1-2 chicks. So unless she’s babysitting – this is very unusual. The hatchlings leave the nest on their first day and are able to fly in about 11 weeks.

If you see Momma Loon, please don’t disturb her and the babies, admire the family from a distance. Marine craft, (motor boats/kayaks/paddleboards/sailboats) should stay well away from swimming birds, particularly when they are with chicks that are too young to dive or fly.