Tuesday Morning News – June 19

Jun 19, 2018 @ 07:52

Weather – Sunny. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind northeast 10 knots becoming light early this morning then becoming northwest 10 Wednesday evening. Waves less than one half metre building to one half metre Wednesday evening.

News Tidbits – Rock Island will be hosting a Dinner and a Concert this Saturday. MD Dunn will be performing, and Judy will be preparing a delicious meal! As always, Dinner is at 6 p.m., $25/person. Call 705-856-2939 today to reserve your seat. The concert begins at 7:30 pm. with a $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.