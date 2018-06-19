SE OPP officer charged in collision

Breaking News

Jun 19, 2018 @ 10:13

An on-duty uniform member from the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been charged after a collision that occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Friday June 8, 2018 on Highway 17 in the Township of Alanen, District of Algoma.

The officer was travelling in the southbound lane of Highway 17 when he collided with a civilian motor vehicle in the same lane.

The OPP vehicle, a fully marked black and white police cruiser, did not have the emergency lights activated at the time of the collision.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to hospital for assessment. The 21 year old female civilian driver and a 25 year old female passenger were also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for assessment.

Provincial Constable Garrett ROTH, 27-years-old of Hornepayne, Ontario has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act. The officer has been a member of the OPP for two years and five months.

About Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuilville.

