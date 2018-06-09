OPP investigate collision between OPP cruiser and civilian motor vehicle

Jun 9, 2018 @ 13:21

On June 8, 2018 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to investigate a collision involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian motor vehicle on Highway 17, at Hammer Lake, Ontario.

As a result of the collision two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Highway 17 was closed for several hours and has since been reopened.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is on-going at this time.