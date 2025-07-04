Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 17.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 24. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
- Saturday Evening – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 14.
News Tidbits:
- Great news! Dredging will start on July 7th until July 15th (barring any complications) at the Marina.
- Congratulations to Ted Nolan who has been appointed to the Order of Canada. Ted Nolan is a community leader, retired professional hockey player and award-winning NHL coach. He co-created the 3NOLANS First Nation Hockey School with his sons Brandon and Jordan, and established the Ted Nolan Foundation, which provides scholarships to First Nations women. He continues to support Indigenous youth as a mentor, speaker and anti-racism advocate.
- Don’t Forget – Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the communities of Goudreau, Lochalsh, and Missanabie between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The Alamos Gold Mine site will be affected by this interruption. This interruption is required for urgent conductor repairs.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – July 4 - July 4, 2025
- Hwy 17 (20km North of Wawa) OPENED - July 3, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – July 3 - July 3, 2025