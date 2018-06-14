Marathon OPP investigate collision

Jun 14, 2018 @ 12:16

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at approximately 5:00pm, members of the Marathon and Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), Highway 17, approximately 40km west of Marathon near Ripple Lake.

It was reported that a westbound motor vehicle, a Honda Accord, had crossed the centerline colliding with an eastbound tractor-trailer unit’s trailer (TTU). The driver of the car, a 45 year old male from Warren, Ohio was unable to exit the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Terrace Bay Fire Department. He was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the TTU, a male from Manitouwadge was uninjured in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing in this MVC. The highway was closed for approximately 1 hour then opened to one lane until the motor vehicles were removed and clean up was completed.

Officers are reporting seeing lots of wildlife that have wandered out near and onto the roadways in the area over the past couple of weeks. Please use caution when driving and stay alert. Try not to drive at night or when visibility is poor due to fog or heavy rain.

Drive safe and stay alert.