Breaking News

Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda

Post Views: 45

Municipal Council is holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
  4. OLD BUSINESS
    1. CS 2018-01: Landfill Site Hours & Fees
  1. (7)  NEW BUSINESS
    1. L – Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services – New Fire Safety Regulations Under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act (FPPA)
    2. William Teddy Park
    3. Ms. Jane Imbeault – Traffic Concerns
    4. Ms. Laura Mitchell – Request for Waiver of Fees, Bumps, Babies and Beyond Expo
    5. CS 2018-11: Report for the Month of May, 2018
    6. Woodland Lodge 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament – Request for Donations
    7. William Rose 12th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament – Request for Donations
    8. JM 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
    9. AP 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
  2. IN-CAMERA SESSION
  3. NEXT MEETING DATE
    1. Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  4. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*