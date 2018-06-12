Corporate Planning Committee Meeting Agenda

Municipal Council is holding a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting, Tuesday, May 15, 2018
- OLD BUSINESS
- CS 2018-01: Landfill Site Hours & Fees
- (7) NEW BUSINESS
- L – Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services – New Fire Safety Regulations Under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act (FPPA)
- William Teddy Park
- Ms. Jane Imbeault – Traffic Concerns
- Ms. Laura Mitchell – Request for Waiver of Fees, Bumps, Babies and Beyond Expo
- CS 2018-11: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- Woodland Lodge 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament – Request for Donations
- William Rose 12th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament – Request for Donations
- JM 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- AP 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting