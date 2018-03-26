Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight

Breaking News

Mar 26, 2018 @ 09:10

There is a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight Monday, March 26, 2018 in council chambers at 6 p.m.

Agenda

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of Agenda
  3. ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
  4. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  5. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning / Policy Manual Committee Meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 2018
  6. OLD BUSINESS
  7. (7)  NEW BUSINESS
    1. Viking Restaurant – Request for Installation of a Curb Stop, Water Service
    2. Wawa Heritage Committee – Cultural Space, Community Hub Initiative
    3. City of Cornwall Resolution – Ask Ontario to Better Promote and Support Remediation of Contaminated Properties in Urban Centres
    4. Superior Broadband – North-East Superior Broadband Project
    5. Rotary Club of Wawa – Donations for the 36th Annual Rotary Auction
    6. Retirement Gift – Ms. Kaireen Morrison, Wawa Public Library Board
    7. Fundraising for Cemetery Beautification
    8. AP 2016-03: Report for the Month of February 2018
    9. CS 2018-06: Report for the Month of February 2018
    10. JM 2018-03: Report for the Month of February 2018
    11. OCIF Funding Approval – Toronto Avenue Sewer and Water Reconstruction Project
    12. Wawa Family Health Team – Request for Waiver of Transit Fees, Seniors’ Fair and Trade Show, April 11, 2018
  8. IN-CAMERA SESSION
    1. Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
    2. Legal Issue (1 Item): Licence to Occupy – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
  9. NEXT MEETING DATE
    1. Tuesday, April 17, 2018
  10. MEETING CLOSE
    1. Close of Meeting

 

