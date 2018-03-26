Corporate Planning Meeting Tonight

Mar 26, 2018 @ 09:10
There is a Corporate Planning Committee Meeting tonight Monday, March 26, 2018 in council chambers at 6 p.m.
Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning / Policy Manual Committee Meeting, Tuesday, February 20, 2018
- OLD BUSINESS
- (7) NEW BUSINESS
- Viking Restaurant – Request for Installation of a Curb Stop, Water Service
- Wawa Heritage Committee – Cultural Space, Community Hub Initiative
- City of Cornwall Resolution – Ask Ontario to Better Promote and Support Remediation of Contaminated Properties in Urban Centres
- Superior Broadband – North-East Superior Broadband Project
- Rotary Club of Wawa – Donations for the 36th Annual Rotary Auction
- Retirement Gift – Ms. Kaireen Morrison, Wawa Public Library Board
- Fundraising for Cemetery Beautification
- AP 2016-03: Report for the Month of February 2018
- CS 2018-06: Report for the Month of February 2018
- JM 2018-03: Report for the Month of February 2018
- OCIF Funding Approval – Toronto Avenue Sewer and Water Reconstruction Project
- Wawa Family Health Team – Request for Waiver of Transit Fees, Seniors’ Fair and Trade Show, April 11, 2018
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Licence to Occupy – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- Tuesday, April 17, 2018
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting