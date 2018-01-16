Corporate Planning / Policy Manual Committee Tonight – January 16

There is a Corporate Planning / Policy Manual Committee tonight at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Council has a number of reports to discuss this evening. There are two monthly reports from Alex Patterson (Tourism & Leisure Services); two monthly reports from Cory Stainthorpe (Infrastructure Services) and reports on the Municipal Landfill Site Hours & Fees and Hydro Poles – Golf Course Road. There is a request for support “Wolves on Michipicoten Island”, and P. M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Licence to Occupy for Snow Removal. Council will also discuss the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care – Minister’s Expert Panel Response on Public Health Within an Integrated Health System. Council will also see a news article from CBC regarding the December 2017 announcement that the Town of Kapuskasing is entering into a partnership to house a medical marijuana production facility. The project is expected to create 60 full-time jobs, and will provide about $12.5 million in associated economic benefits to local businesses.

Council will be holding an “In-Camera Session” for one item:

Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is solicitor/client privilege, including communications necessary for those purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))