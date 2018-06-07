NDP’s Michael Mantha wins third consecutive term as MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin

Michael Mantha has been successful in securing a third consecutive term as MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin. Mantha was delighted with the final outcome of the election results for this riding but said right from the beginning that he was taking nothing for granted.

At this time the final tally for all ridings has not been officially announced; however, the NDP is hoping to see major gains across the province. Mantha thanked his fellow Algoma-Manitoulin candidates for having the courage to allow their names to stand on today’s ballot.

Mantha also wanted to especially thank all his supporters from across the riding.

Mantha said, “I truly enjoy the privilege of representing all the people of Algoma-Manitoulin from Killarney and Nairn Centre to Manitouwadge, and from Providence Bay to Chapleau.

“I pride myself on the bridges that I have build with ministers, ministries and opposition members. I will be missing the friends I have made across the aisle who didn’t make it this time and wish them the best.”

Mantha hopes that the new members joining the Legislature come with an open mind and genuine desire to move Ontario forward.

As the new legislature formulates and my fellow New Democrats and I are eager to take on our new roles to ensure that we strive for a change for the better.