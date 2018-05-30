Breaking News

SE OPP – Traffic Stop in Wawa results in seizure and drug charges

May 30, 2018 @ 09:41

On Tuesday May 29, 2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Mission road Wawa, Ontario. During the investigation police located and seized a quantity of suspected heroin, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected oxycodone with a total street value in excess of $13,000, and in excess of $2300 of Canadian currency.

As a result Stephen James WARD (32) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

  • 2 counts Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • 3 counts Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000-in Canada contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

As a result Dana MCCAULEY (19) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

  • 2 counts Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • 3 counts Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,
  • Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000-in Canada contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Both accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on July 9, 2018.

About Superior East Ontario Provincial Police

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuilville.

