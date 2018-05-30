SE OPP – Traffic Stop in Wawa results in seizure and drug charges

May 30, 2018 @ 09:41

On Tuesday May 29, 2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Mission road Wawa, Ontario. During the investigation police located and seized a quantity of suspected heroin, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected oxycodone with a total street value in excess of $13,000, and in excess of $2300 of Canadian currency.

As a result Stephen James WARD (32) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

2 counts Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

3 counts Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000-in Canada contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

As a result Dana MCCAULEY (19) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

2 counts Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

3 counts Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Heroin contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000-in Canada contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Both accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on July 9, 2018.