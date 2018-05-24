The LDHC Foundation Prepares for Annual Wine Tasting Event

May 24, 2018 @ 11:56

Preparations are underway for this year’s Wine Tasting Event. The theme is Summertime, a season we all look forward to celebrating. Five summery wines and two kinds of craft beer from a Thunder Bay brewery will be featured. Tasty complimentary appetizers will be served with each wine or beer.

Mary Ciuciura has graciously agreed to play instrumental music as attendees sample and socialize.

Last year the event sold out and was a huge success. Mark June 23rd on your calendar, get a group of friends together and plan to attend this wonderful event. Remember to get your tickets early. What better way to usher in the summer season!

Tickets will be available at the end of May from Foundation members, at the admitting office or for more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.