Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Prepares for Annual Wine Tasting Event

Post Views: 106

May 24, 2018 @ 11:56

Kathy Culhane, Susan Switzer and Patricia Lalonde review recipes and wine & beer lists.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Wine Tasting Event. The theme is Summertime, a season we all look forward to celebrating. Five summery wines and two kinds of craft beer from a Thunder Bay brewery will be featured. Tasty complimentary appetizers will be served with each wine or beer.

Mary Ciuciura has graciously agreed to play instrumental music as attendees sample and socialize.

Last year the event sold out and was a huge success. Mark June 23rd on your calendar, get a group of friends together and plan to attend this wonderful event.  Remember to get your tickets early.  What better way to usher in the summer season!

Tickets will be available at the end of May from Foundation members, at the admitting office or for more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*