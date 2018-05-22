SMITHAM, Dale

Dale Smitham, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Midland, Ontario, and Wawa, Ontario, where their family was raised, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie, at the age of 78 years.

Dale was born on November 8, 1939, in Midland. He was raised in Midland and then raised his family in Wawa. He was a Third Class Stationary Engineer and a retired Chief Engineer with the Algoma Ore Division.

Dale was a gentle giant who loved football, enjoyed working on cars, loved collecting tools from Princess Auto, an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be sadly missed by his children: Robert James Smitham, Beverly Anne (John) McLaughlin, Gary Evan Smitham, Mark Morgan (Shelley) Smitham, Kara Jayne Heffell (Eric), Michael John (Amanda) Smitham, and Daniel Darren (Leah) Smitham; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers Doug (Jane) Smitham and Keith (Mary Anne) Smitham.

He was predeceased by his brothers Paul (Thelma) Smitham and Owen (Anne) Smitham.

Memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke of Alberta (144 5241 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 5G8).

Condolences may be sent by visiting oliversfuneralhome.com