SE OPP White River – Charge Driver with Stunting

May 14, 2018 @ 11:32

On Sunday May 13, 2018 at approximately 12:30 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment were conducting radar patrols on Highway 17 in Alanen Township, District of Algoma. At this time a north-bound vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped for “Stunt driving – excessive speed, greater than 50 km/hr over posted speed limit”.

As a result the driver, Ismayil ISMAYILOV (35) year old male from Richmond Hill, Ontario was charged with the following offence;

Adult Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The driver was served a summons and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 21, 2018. His licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle he was operating has been impounded for seven days.