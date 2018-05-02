Wednesday Morning News – May 2

May 2, 2018 @ 07:47

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8. UV index 6 or high.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Walking Challenge is well underway! At the end of Week 2, the top three teams are Hawk Junction Locomotion, All About the Steps and Goose to Moose Hoofers. This week’s challenge is to “Love the Earth”. Walkers are encouraged to take part in a community-wide garbage pick-up on Saturday, May 5 from 10am-12pm. Gloves and garbage bags will be inside the Community Centre and available for challenge participants to take.

Don’t forget to order your meat pies from the Wawa Goose Club, the deadline for ordering is coming quick.